Kenyan election body removes official over ballot delays
NAIROBI Kenya's electoral body said on Tuesday it had removed a senior official from his post over a delay in preparing ballot papers for elections due in August.
POLOKWANE, South Africa, Sept 26 South Africa's ANC rebel Julius Malema scoffed at the money-laundering charges laid against him on Wednesday, saying he would continue to fight for "economic freedom" in Africa's largest economy.
"I'm unshaken ... I'll continue with the struggle for economic freedom," he told supporters, adding he would visit on Thursday a mine in the Rustenburg platinum belt run by Impala to press for a wage strike there.
GENEVA The U.N.'s human rights chief on Tuesday gave Congo two days to agree to jointly investigate alleged massacres in its Kasai region, warning that if it failed to meet the deadline he would call for an international inquiry to be launched.