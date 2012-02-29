Suspended ANC Youth League President Julius Malema greets striking miners after addressing them outside the Impala platinum mine in Rustenburg, 120 km (75 miles) northwest of Johannesburg February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's ruling African National Congress said on Wednesday it would deliver its final verdict on the sentencing of suspended youth league leader Julius Malema later in the day.

Malema, a firebrand who unnerved investors with his calls to nationalise mines in Africa's largest economy, lost an appeal against charges of bringing the party into disrepute but was allowed to argue for a more lenient sentence than his initial five-year suspension.

(Reporting by David Dolan and Ed Stoddard)