JOHANNESBURG Nov 27 South Africa's Julius
Malema, the firebrand leader of the ANC's Youth League, has
admitted his political career is over after his suspension from
the ruling party for breaking its internal rules, the Sunday
Times newspaper reported.
The paper said Malema, the main force behind a push to
nationalise the mines and banks in Africa's biggest economy, had
admitted he was "finished politically" and had decided to go
into cattle farming.
"I have 20 cattle now," he told the paper. "We will breed
them, take them to the abattoir, slaughter them and then sell
the meat."
The African National Congress (ANC) suspended Malema for
five years earlier this month for causing rifts in the party and
undermining foreign policy by calling for the overthrow of the
elected government of neighbouring Botswana.
He lodged an appeal against the ruling this week, although
the report in South Africa's Sunday Times suggests he is not
optimistic about the outcome.
"I am not this religious person who believes that some
intervention will come from heaven. I have looked at the trends.
I have listened to the speeches. They are all pointing in one
direction," he was quoted as saying.
Malema looked tired during the interview and declined to be
photographed, the paper added.
The 30-year-old rose to prominence with calls to seize
white-owned farm land and nationalise mines in the world's
largest platinum producer, alarming investors.
The calls also won him legions of supporters from the
country's poor black majority, who hope to see more wealth from
the land and also envision him as a future leader.
Malema's absence from the political scene is also likely to
smooth President Jacob Zuma's path to re-election as head of the
ANC -- and therefore a second term in office -- at a major party
congress in a year's time.
