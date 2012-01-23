JOHANNESBURG Jan 23 An appeal that will determine the future of South African political rebel Julius Malema started on Monday, giving the firebrand a last chance to retain his influential position in the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

Malema, head of the ANC's Youth League, rose to prominence with calls to nationalise mines and seize white-owned land. He is now fighting for political survival after being suspended by the ANC in November for five years for bringing the party into disrepute.

His appeal, which local media have said is likely to focus on procedural details, will be decided in the next few weeks. Analysts expect the appeals committee chaired by ANC veteran and prominent businessman Cyril Ramaphosa to uphold the suspension.

Malema, who is also facing a criminal probe into his finances, kept a low profile on Monday and it was not clear whether he attended the appeal hearing at ANC headquarters in central Johannesburg, which was heavily guarded by police.

His usual crowd of supporters was notably absent. Malema has roused thousands of South African youths to march for jobs and nationalisation, but on Monday his only visible support was a lone protester wrapped in chains and holding a sign: "There is no case here, just shackles".

Malema remains a party member while his appeal is pending, but in the two months since his suspension was announced he has stepped up his attacks on President Jacob Zuma, whose path to re-election as head of the ANC, and the country, could get complicated if Malema is still in the party.

While the 30-year-old holds no elected office, he commands considerable support among young South Africans and in his home province of Limpopo.

At a political conference in Limpopo last month Malema openly mocked Zuma, calling him "the shower man" - a reference to a 2006 rape trial, in which he was acquitted.

The central government is also clamping down on profligate spending in Limpopo, where the national treasury has intervened to clean up the province's bankrupt finances.

A national police spokesman confirmed on Sunday that the 30-strong treasury intervention team in Limpopo was being escorted by armed police, illustrating the divisions within the ruling party.

The province has been subjected to allegations of mismanagement and corruption, especially in its handling of lucrative government contracts. Malema and some of his associates have been accused of lavish living at the expense of taxpayers. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Tim Pearce)