JOHANNESBURG Feb 4 A ruling South African
ANC appeals panel on Saturday upheld a decision to expel its
firebrand youth leader Julius Malema for bringing the movement
into disrepute, sending into the political wilderness one of the
leading voices for nationalising mines.
The decision will likely derail the career of Malema, one of
the country's best known politicians whose calls for radical
transformation of Africa's largest economy unnerved investors
and drew harsh criticism from some African National Congress
leaders.
The appeals panel upheld his conviction but turned back for
further deliberation a decision on how long the suspension will
be. Malema cannot escape suspension under ANC rules.
Malema was found guilty in November by a separate
disciplinary committee and sentenced to a five-year suspension.
That committee will hear in 14 days testimony for mitigation of
its sentence.
