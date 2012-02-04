JOHANNESBURG Feb 4 A ruling South African ANC appeals panel on Saturday upheld a decision to expel its firebrand youth leader Julius Malema for bringing the movement into disrepute, sending into the political wilderness one of the leading voices for nationalising mines.

The decision will likely derail the career of Malema, one of the country's best known politicians whose calls for radical transformation of Africa's largest economy unnerved investors and drew harsh criticism from some African National Congress leaders.

The appeals panel upheld his conviction but turned back for further deliberation a decision on how long the suspension will be. Malema cannot escape suspension under ANC rules.

Malema was found guilty in November by a separate disciplinary committee and sentenced to a five-year suspension. That committee will hear in 14 days testimony for mitigation of its sentence.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz)