* Zuma's political path brightens with Malema decision
* ANC youth leader was suspended in November for five years
* Mines nationalisation off the agenda for now
* Social inequalities Malema raised still dog the ANC
By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 4 South Africa's ruling
ANC on Saturday upheld a decision to ban youth leader Julius
Malema for five years for bringing the movement into disrepute,
sending into the political wilderness a noisy rebel who had
called for the nationalisation of mines.
The decision by an African National Congress appeals panel
is likely to alter the South African political landscape by
sidelining one of the most vocal foes of President Jacob Zuma.
But it will not put to rest the questions Malema raised
about why the poor majority in Africa's largest economy have
still not felt the "better life for all" promised by the ANC
since it took power in 1994 after the end of apartheid.
The appeals committee upheld convictions against Malema and
other ANC Youth League members handed down in November for
bringing the party into disrepute and for causing rifts in
Africa's oldest liberation movement.
It allowed an additional internal hearing for Malema to seek
a lighter penalty. He cannot escape suspension under ANC rules
but he has a chance to argue for a shorter ban.
Malema, 30, shot to rock star-like fame with calls to
nationalise mines in the major platinum and gold producing
country and to seize white-owned farms. The populist appeals
earned him legions of supporters from the poor black majority
but unnerved investors and rattled more conservative ANC policy
makers.
Malema will be stripped of his position as president of the
ANC Youth League and, although his ideas still find resonance in
some sectors of the ANC, his suspension should silence for now
his calls for a state takeover of mines, analysts said.
His influence will be seen in how far Zuma pushes for
greater state control of the economy when he delivers his State
of the Nation policy address on Thursday, analysts said.
"The ANC middle ground agrees with Malema's point that 1994
was a bad deal and most black South Africans have not been
liberated economically," said independent political analyst Nic
Borain.
"Malema's November conviction put to bed the challenge to
leadership and his policies. But since then, the policy debate
has been diverted about the role of the state and how to
maximise the advantages from the mining industry," he said.
Reports this week suggest the ANC is ready to bury Malema's
mine nationalisation plan. Instead, it may raise levies and set
up ventures to process more minerals at home.
"GETTING TO THE TRUTH"
Zuma's path to re-election as leader of the ANC at the end
of this year would have faced a serious obstacle if Malema had
remained in the movement.
If Zuma wins he is almost certain to be the party's nominee
for the 2014 presidential election, and given the ANC's
stranglehold on politics, its candidate is virtually guaranteed
to win the race.
Malema had become one of the most prominent critics of Zuma,
voicing the concerns of factions in the party frustrated with
what they see as ineffectual and visionless leadership.
Major ratings agencies are also worried.
Fitch, last month, and Moody's a few months ago downgraded
the outlook for South Africa, saying Zuma's government has not
done enough to tackle structural problems including chronic
unemployment, growing state debt and a rundown education system.
"Ratings agencies appear to be looking at the longer term
weak growth trajectory in South Africa, the economic progress
that isn't being made, especially with job creation, and they
are assuming on that basis perhaps more political risk than
might be currently justified," said Razia Khan, head of Africa
research at Standard Chartered.
Malema had also been criticised during his meteoric rise to
prominence for taking advantage of the poor to build a political
base and win financial backing - while himself leading a life of
luxury, with fine homes, cars and expensive watches.
But whatever the fate of the messenger, Malema's message
about the poor is still as potent as ever, said South African
Institute for Race Relations researcher Catherine Schulze.
"If the country is not able to sustain higher levels of
economic growth, new Malemas will come to the fore either inside
or outside the ANC," she said.
The ANC cannot afford to grow complacent about his warning.
Youth unemployment is at about 50 percent and the ANC has faced
hundreds of violent protests for not doing enough to provide
electricity and basic schools and to clean up corruption.
One Malema supporter accused the ANC of using apartheid
tactics in removing the youthful rebel from its ranks.
"Malema is right because he has been getting through to the
truth," said Christopher Mangale, outside the ANC's
Johannesburg's headquarters after the decision.
"The ANC has to organise jobs because the people are only
getting poorer," he said.
(Additonal reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, Pascal Fletcher and Ed
Stoddard; Editing by Pascal Fletcher and Louise Ireland)