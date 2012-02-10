* Malema says he was unfairly prosecuted
* Delivers veiled jabs at Zuma
* Youth League mocks Zuma with "Shoot the Shower" song
PRETORIA, Feb 10 Julius Malema gave what
may be his final address as leader of the ANC Youth League on
Friday, saying South Africa's ruling party has persecuted him
and that he will pursue his struggle for nationalising mines
even if he is ousted.
Malema faces a five-year expulsion from the African National
Congress for violating its rules and dividing the party that has
ruled since a white-minority apartheid government ended in 1994.
"We are now preparing our lives outside the ANC and possibly
in prison," Malema told a meeting of senior Youth League
members, who sang his praises and mocked President Jacob Zuma.
"The entire process of the disciplinary proceedings of the
ANC was politically motivated and meant to resolve political
struggles and battles within the ANC," said Malema dressed in a
T-shirt and what members said was a "revolutionary beret".
Malema will be barred from ANC posts and party functions. He
has been allowed to stay in his post until a party panel
announces, probably this month, the length of his suspension.
Malema, one of the party's best orators whose calls for
radical transformation of Africa's biggest economy resonated
with poor blacks, had increasingly been a thorn in Zuma's side.
His removal would help clear a path for Zuma to win a second
term as ANC leader in party elections later this year. It would
also silence a vocal advocate of taking over mines in the
resource-rich country.
Malema criticised Zuma only indirectly, possibly so as not
to anger the ANC panel that will decide his fate.
"We need to move with faster pace and we need more decisive
and sophisticated leadership to understand the current phase of
our struggle," he said, without naming Zuma.
MOCKING THE 'SHOWER MAN'
Youth League members were less subtle, singing a tune called
"Shoot the Shower". Malema was not in the room at the time.
The song refers to Zuma's claim that taking a shower had
protected him from infection after having sex with an
HIV-positive woman. It is a variant of the song "Shoot the Boer"
(white farmer), which Malema sang at rallies, leading to him
standing trial for hate speech.
Malema, who rose from poverty to political fame and wealth,
enjoyed rock star fame as he has downed champagne and single
malt whisky with the country's new rich and flashed his fortunes
with expensive British cars, Swiss watches and luxury homes.
He now faces a criminal probe into his finances while the
National Treasury examines the business dealings of his
political allies in his home Limpopo province on suspicion of
fraud.
The Youth League conference is expected to prepare for a
post-Malema era. No front-runner has yet emerged as a successor.
Malema, 30, has plenty of time to make a political comeback,
but his plans for nationalising mines may not. An ANC report
said the mine take-over would bankrupt the state and Zuma said
on Friday nationalisation would not work.
But that did not stop Malema.
"Those who are already celebrating victory because of the
recommendations of the ANC task team on nationalisation must be
taught a lesson that to claim easy victory is not only
dangerous, but the highest form of cowardice," Malema said.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Alistair Lyon)