By Jon Herskovitz

PRETORIA, Feb 10 Julius Malema gave what may be his final address as leader of the ANC Youth League on Friday, saying South Africa's ruling party has persecuted him and that he will pursue his struggle for nationalising mines even if he is ousted.

Malema faces a five-year expulsion from the African National Congress for violating its rules and dividing the party that has ruled since a white-minority apartheid government ended in 1994.

"We are now preparing our lives outside the ANC and possibly in prison," Malema told a meeting of senior Youth League members, who sang his praises and mocked President Jacob Zuma.

"The entire process of the disciplinary proceedings of the ANC was politically motivated and meant to resolve political struggles and battles within the ANC," said Malema dressed in a T-shirt and what members said was a "revolutionary beret".

Malema will be barred from ANC posts and party functions. He has been allowed to stay in his post until a party panel announces, probably this month, the length of his suspension.

Malema, one of the party's best orators whose calls for radical transformation of Africa's biggest economy resonated with poor blacks, had increasingly been a thorn in Zuma's side.

His removal would help clear a path for Zuma to win a second term as ANC leader in party elections later this year. It would also silence a vocal advocate of taking over mines in the resource-rich country.

Malema criticised Zuma only indirectly, possibly so as not to anger the ANC panel that will decide his fate.

"We need to move with faster pace and we need more decisive and sophisticated leadership to understand the current phase of our struggle," he said, without naming Zuma.

MOCKING THE 'SHOWER MAN'

Youth League members were less subtle, singing a tune called "Shoot the Shower". Malema was not in the room at the time.

The song refers to Zuma's claim that taking a shower had protected him from infection after having sex with an HIV-positive woman. It is a variant of the song "Shoot the Boer" (white farmer), which Malema sang at rallies, leading to him standing trial for hate speech.

Malema, who rose from poverty to political fame and wealth, enjoyed rock star fame as he has downed champagne and single malt whisky with the country's new rich and flashed his fortunes with expensive British cars, Swiss watches and luxury homes.

He now faces a criminal probe into his finances while the National Treasury examines the business dealings of his political allies in his home Limpopo province on suspicion of fraud.

The Youth League conference is expected to prepare for a post-Malema era. No front-runner has yet emerged as a successor.

Malema, 30, has plenty of time to make a political comeback, but his plans for nationalising mines may not. An ANC report said the mine take-over would bankrupt the state and Zuma said on Friday nationalisation would not work.

But that did not stop Malema.

"Those who are already celebrating victory because of the recommendations of the ANC task team on nationalisation must be taught a lesson that to claim easy victory is not only dangerous, but the highest form of cowardice," Malema said. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Alistair Lyon)