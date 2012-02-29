* Malema has 14 days to appeal ANC expulsion ruling
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 29 South Africa's ruling
ANC has expelled party rebel Julius Malema for bringing the
movement into disrepute, potentially sending the youth leader
known for his calls to nationalise mines in the resource-rich
country into the political wilderness.
Malema has 14 days to appeal the expulsion ruling, the
African National Congress (ANC) said in a statement. If he does
appeal he could stay in his position as leader of the ANC's
youth wing until the appeals process is exhausted.
"Comrade Malema is a repeat offender ... he has shown no
remorse; is not prepared to be disciplined by the ANC," the ANC
said in a statement on Wednesday.
Malema was found guilty in November by a party disciplinary
council of violating ANC rules by causing rifts in the group and
undermining its credibility by calling for the overthrow of the
democratic government of neighbouring Botswana.
He was suspended for five years but was allowed to keep his
party posts pending an appeal.
However, the ANC rejected his appeal on Wednesday and
increased his sentence on the grounds he was unrepentant.
The decision will also likely alter the political landscape
by sidelining one of the most vocal foes of President Jacob Zuma
who is seeking re-election as party leader in a vote to be held
in December.
However, the expulsion will not put to rest questions Malema
raised about why the poor majority in Africa's largest economy
have still not felt the "better life for all" promised by the
ANC since it took power in 1994 after the end of apartheid,
analysts said.
Malema, 30, shot to rock star-like fame with calls to take
over mines in the major platinum and gold producing country and
seize white-owned farms.
The populist appeals earned him legions of supporters from
the poor black majority but unnerved investors and rattled more
conservative ANC policy makers.
