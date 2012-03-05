* Malema plans appeal and staying in office
* Malema's ouster would benefit President Zuma
By Cosmas Butunyi
JOHANNESBURG, March 5 South African
political rebel Julius Malema will appeal a decision to suspend
him from the ruling ANC, saying he is being persecuted for his
calls to nationalise mines and seize white-owned farm land, his
Youth League said on Monday.
The African National Congress last week decided to expel
Malema, the leader of its youth wing, for violating party rules,
causing rifts in the group and bringing the movement into
disrepute.
Members of the influential Youth League shot back at their
parent organisation on Monday, in a widening rift between party
head President Jacob Zuma and the more radical youth movement.
"The ANC Youth League will never agree that its leadership
be subjected to unfair and unjust treatment or banished for
narrow political purposes," its said in a statement read at a
news conference by its deputy president, Ronald Lamola.
Malema, dressed in a T-shirt, sunglasses and what his league
describes as a "revolutionary beret", was present but kept
silent through the briefing.
Malema, one of the party's best orators whose calls for
radical transformation of Africa's biggest economy resonated
with poor blacks, has increasingly criticised Zuma.
His removal would help clear a path for Zuma to win a second
term as ANC leader in party elections later this year. It would
also silence a vocal advocate of taking over mines in the
resource-rich country.
The ANC brought disciplinary charges against Malema seven
months ago and has allowed him to stay in his post until all his
appeals have been exhausted.
Following the charges, Malema ratcheted up his criticism of
Zuma and mocked him at public rallies. The ANC retaliated by
turning its original sentence of a five-year suspension into
expulsion from the party.
Zuma has reminded the Youth League it is subservient to the
ANC but Malema has vowed to stay on, saying only the Youth
League has the power to change its leaders.
Malema has also likely lost the backing of many powerful
members of the ANC who have been using him to voice opposition
to Zuma while they have been lining up their own bids for power.
Analysts do not expect Malema, 31, to pose much of a threat
to the ANC if he is expelled because he will lack the finances
and network of the party that dominates the country's politics.
Malema, who has a penchant for fancy cars and
champagne-drenched parties, is also facing a police
investigation into his finances.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by David Dolan)