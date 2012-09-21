JOHANNESBURG, Sept 21 An arrest warrant has been issued for ANC renegade Julius Malema on charges of fraud, money laundering and corruption, a South African newspaper said on Friday.

The weekly City Press said on its website Malema, who has become President Jacob Zuma's most prominent critic, was expected to appear in court next week. It did not cite the source of its information.

South Africa's police and prosecuting services declined to comment. Malema's lawyers and spokesman were unavailable.