JOHANNESBURG Aug 4 A South African judge struck the corruption case against fiery opposition politician Julius Malema off the roll on Tuesday, saying that the firebrand leader had waited too long for the trial.

Malema was charged with money laundering, racketeering and corruption related to a government contract worth 52 million rand ($4 million) awarded by a provincial department to a company in which he held a stake through his family trust.

The charges against Malema were first brought by prosecutors in September, 2012.

(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)