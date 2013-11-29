* British actor Idris Elba plays Mandela in movie
* Critics say film is one-sided, ANC propaganda
By Ed Cropley
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 'Mandela: Long Walk to
Freedom' won rave reviews from South Africans who flocked to its
opening night but critics were unimpressed, with one describing
the latest biopic about the anti-apartheid leader as overly
reverential ANC propaganda.
With South Africa's first black president now 95 and in poor
health, cinema-goers were in emotional mood at Thursday's first
airing of the 150-minute epic, which stars British actors Idris
Elba as Mandela and Naomie Harris as his wife, Winnie
Madikizela-Mandela.
"It was an extremely warm, emotional experience for me,"
said 42-year-old Seedat Tahera, praising the authentic feel of
the movie, filmed partly in Soweto, the sprawling Johannesburg
township at the heart of the struggle against white rule.
"I grew up in the streets of Alexandra township and for me
every step that Mr Mandela took, it was as if I was taking that
step again. It brought me great calmness and peace. I feel very
loved and fortunate to be a South African."
Mandela, who became president in 1994 but stepped down after
one term in office, gave independent South African producer
Anant Singh the film rights to his 'Long Walk to Freedom'
autobiography more than 15 years ago.
Much of the difficulty in bringing the book to the big
screen was condensing a story stretching over six decades,
including 27 years in prison, into a two-hour film script.
Singh and British director Justin Chadwick chose to focus on
Mandela's fight against apartheid and the toll it took on his
family. They also tried to show the good and the bad, including
the embrace of violence that led to his life prison sentence.
But critics said it failed to do this and had instead become
another cog in the myth-making machine that the African National
Congress (ANC) and others have created around Mandela.
"By failing to deal in any significant way with Mandela's
politics and refusing to spend any time examining what it was
about him that propelled him into such a visible role in the
liberation movement, the film does itself an insurmountable
disservice," wrote reviewer Tymon Smith.
"The film simply reinforces the hagiographic propaganda of
the ANC," he said in South Africa's Times newspaper.
"NO SAINT"
The Sowetan newspaper praised the powerful acting in the
film, but said it came across as a series of sketches.
"Fitting such a long and eventful life story into a two-hour
movie was always going to be a mammoth task," the paper said.
Mandela's family and the ANC, the 101-year-old former
liberation movement that has run South Africa since the end of
apartheid, have applauded the movie.
It is not known whether Mandela himself, who is reported to
have tubes down his throat to drain fluid on his lungs, has seen
it, or is even well enough to see it. Even if he did, the
attention foisted on him may well have made him uncomfortable.
In the first chapter of a planned sequel to 'Long Walk to
Freedom' written in 1998, Mandela described his awkwardness at
being put on a pedestal by his countrymen and millions more
around the globe.
"One issue that deeply worried me in prison was the false
image that I unwittingly projected to the outside world; of
being regarded as a saint," he wrote.
"I never was one, even on the basis of an earthly definition
of a saint as a sinner who keeps on trying."
(Additional reporting by Shafiek Tassiem; Editing by Gareth
Jones)