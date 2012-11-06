PRETORIA Nov 6 South Africa immortalised former
president Nelson Mandela on Tuesday in a set of new banknotes
bearing the image of the anti-apartheid leader, who remains a
rare unifying force in a country still scarred by its racially
divided past.
The government announced the new notes earlier this year on
the 22nd anniversary of Mandela's release from prison after
serving 27 years for his opposition to white-minority rule.
The 94-year-old, who became South Africa's first black
president in 1994, rarely appears in public now but is still
revered both at home and abroad and held up as a symbol of
freedom, human rights and democracy.
Popularly known by his clan name "Madiba", Mandela has lent
his name to roads, buildings and universities, and a giant
bronze statue of him in Johannesburg's swanky Sandton City mall
is a daily attraction for tourists.
"Madiba does represent something special not just in South
Africa but in the world," Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus said
after using the new notes for the first time at her
neighbourhood fruit market in Pretoria.
"He is really an extraordinary man and this is a way in
which we pay tribute to him."
The notes also feature South Africa's "big five" wild
animals - rhino, elephant, lion, buffalo and leopard.
The new notes will be used in conjunction with the existing
currency, which will be gradually phased out, Marcus said.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley and
Paul Casciato)