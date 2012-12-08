JOHANNESBURG Dec 8 Former South African
president Nelson Mandela was admitted to hospital on Saturday
for medical tests, although the government said there was no
cause for alarm.
A statement from President Jacob Zuma's office gave no
details of the condition of the 94-year-old anti-apartheid
leader.
"Former President Mandela will receive medical attention
from time to time which is consistent with his age," the
statement said.
"President Zuma assures all that Madiba is doing well and
there is no cause for alarm," it added, referring to Mandela by
his clan name.
Mandela, who became South Africa's first black president
after the country's first all-race elections in 1994, was
admitted to hospital in February because of abdominal pain but
released the following day after a keyhole examination showed
there was nothing seriously wrong with him.
He has since spent most of his time in his ancestral home in
Qunu, a village in the impoverished Eastern Cape province.
His frail health prevents him from making any public
appearances in South Africa, although in the last few months he
has continued to receive high-profile visitors, including former
U.S. President Bill Clinton.