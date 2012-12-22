* Anti-apartheid hero still in hospital
* Responding to treatment, visited by President Zuma
* Appears likely to spend Christmas in hospital
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 22 Former South African
president and anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela, who is 94,
continues to respond to treatment two weeks after being taken to
hospital, the government said on Saturday.
The Nobel Peace laureate, who has been treated for a lung
infection and gallstones after being hospitalised on Dec. 8, was
visited by South African President Jacob Zuma, presidency
spokesman Mac Maharaj said in a statement.
"Madiba has been in hospital since the 8th of December and
continues to respond to treatment," Maharaj said, referring to
Mandela by his clan name.
"President Zuma assured him of the love and support of all
South Africans, young and old, and the whole world."
The country's first black president was admitted to hospital
in Pretoria earlier this month after being flown from his home
village of Qunu in a remote part of the Eastern Cape province.
It seems likely that Mandela, admired at home and abroad as
a global icon against injustice for his lifetime of struggle
against minority white rule, will end up spending Christmas in
the hospital.
On Thursday, following his re-election as leader of the
ruling African National Congress (ANC), Zuma reported Mandela
had "steadily improved".
Zuma said then the former president was receiving "the best
care possible" but recalled that Mandela was "at an age where
medical challenges require extraordinary care".
He praised Mandela as an "unparalleled fighter".
In an interview broadcast on Saturday but recorded a day
earlier, the ANC's newly elected Deputy President Cyril
Ramaphosa said he believed Mandela was "on the mend".
Mandela spent 27 years in apartheid prisons, including 18
years on the windswept Robben Island off Cape Town. He was
released in 1990 and went on to use his prestige to push for
reconciliation between whites and blacks as the bedrock of the
post-apartheid "Rainbow Nation".
He stepped down in 1999 after one term in office and has
been largely removed from public life for the last decade.
Mandela spent time in a Johannesburg hospital in 2011 with a
respiratory condition, and again in February this year because
of abdominal pains. He was released the following day after a
keyhole examination showed there was nothing serious.
He has since spent most of his time in Qunu.
His fragile health prevents him from making any public
appearances in South Africa, although he has continued to
receive high-profile domestic and international visitors,
including former U.S. president Bill Clinton in July.