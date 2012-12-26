* Mandela in hospital since Dec. 8
* No details provided on Mandela's condition
* He is to receive treatment at Johannesburg home
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 26 Former South African
President Nelson Mandela has been discharged from hospital,
ending a nearly three-week stay during which he was treated for
a lung infection and had surgery to remove gallstones, the
government said on Wednesday.
The 94-year-old anti-apartheid leader and Nobel Peace Prize
laureate has been moved to his Johannesburg home. He has been in
frail health for several years.
"He will undergo home-based high care at his ... home until
he recovers fully," the government said in a statement issued by
the presidency.
"We request a continuation of the privacy consideration in
order to allow for the best possible conditions for full
recovery," it said, without offering further details.
Mandela has a history of lung problems dating back to when
he contracted tuberculosis while in jail as a political
prisoner. He spent 27 years in prison, including 18 years on the
windswept Robben Island off Cape Town.
The former president was admitted to a Pretoria hospital on
Dec. 8 and this was his longest stay in hospital since he was
released from prison in 1990.
Current President Jacob Zuma visited Mandela on Christmas
Day and said the former South African leader was doing much
better, making progress and in good spirits.
Mandela was also admitted to hospital in February because of
abdominal pain but released the following day after a keyhole
examination showed there was nothing seriously wrong with him.
He has spent most of his time since then in another home in
Qunu, his ancestral village in the impoverished Eastern Cape
province.
His poor health has prevented him from making any public
appearances in the past two years, although he has continued to
receive high-profile visitors, including former U.S. President
Bill Clinton earlier this year.
Mandela became South Africa's first black president after
the country's first all-race elections in 1994.
After his release from prison, he used his popularity to
push for reconciliation between whites and blacks, which became
the bedrock of the post-apartheid "Rainbow Nation".
Mandela stepped down as president in 1999 after one term in
office and has largely been absent from public life for the last
decade.