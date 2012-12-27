JOHANNESBURG Dec 27 Former South African
President Nelson Mandela is doing well after being discharged
from hospital, although he is still not fully recovered, a
government spokesman said on Thursday.
"He is sufficiently well to be home," Mac Maharaj told local
broadcaster eNCA, adding that Mandela was "not yet fully
recovered."
The 94-year-old anti-apartheid leader and Nobel Peace Prize
laureate was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, ending a
nearly three-week stay during which he was treated for a lung
infection and had surgery to remove gallstones.