JOHANNESBURG Dec 27 Former South African President Nelson Mandela is doing well after being discharged from hospital, although he is still not fully recovered, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

"He is sufficiently well to be home," Mac Maharaj told local broadcaster eNCA, adding that Mandela was "not yet fully recovered."

The 94-year-old anti-apartheid leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, ending a nearly three-week stay during which he was treated for a lung infection and had surgery to remove gallstones.