* Mandela discharged late on Wednesday
* Spokesman says Mandela well enough to be home
* Receiving care at Johannesburg residence
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 27 Former South African
President Nelson Mandela is doing well after being discharged
from hospital, although he is still not fully recovered, a
government spokesman said on Thursday.
"He is not yet fully recovered, but he has sufficiently
moved forward so that he can be discharged," Mac Maharaj told
local broadcaster eNCA.
"He is sufficiently well to be home."
The 94-year-old anti-apartheid leader and Nobel Peace Prize
laureate was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, ending a
nearly three-week stay during which he was treated for a lung
infection and had surgery to remove gallstones.
Mandela, who has been in frail health for several years, is
now receiving care at his suburban Johannesburg home.
Mandela has a history of lung problems dating back to when
he contracted tuberculosis while in jail as a political
prisoner. He spent 27 years in prison, including 18 years on the
windswept Robben Island off Cape Town.
The former president was admitted to a Pretoria hospital on
Dec. 8 and this was his longest stay in a hospital since he was
released from prison in 1990.
Current President Jacob Zuma visited Mandela on Christmas
Day and said the former South African leader was doing much
better, making progress and in good spirits.
Mandela was also admitted to a hospital in February because
of abdominal pain but released the following day after a keyhole
examination showed there was nothing seriously wrong with him.
He has spent most of his time since then in another home in
Qunu, his ancestral village in the impoverished Eastern Cape
province.