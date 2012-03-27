By Jon Herskovitz
| JOHANNESBURG, March 27
photographs and documents relating to former South African
President Nelson Mandela went online on Tuesday in a project
aimed at increasing access to the archives which detail his long
walk to freedom.
Items including letters Mandela wrote to his family that
were smuggled out of prison, his Methodist church membership
card from about 80 years ago and hand-written diaries have been
digitised and laid out on a website (archive.nelsonmandela.org)
designed to look like a museum exhibit.
"The one thing that it does immediately is make a much
sought-after legacy available to the world," said Achmat Dangor,
the chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
The project, with an initial cost of $3 million, was put
together by the Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory and the Google
Cultural Institute.
It is a first for Internet giant Google, which has
made sure the material is open to all and original copyright
holders keep their rights. Google is planning to use this
project as a springboard to bring more content on line from
other historical figures of the 20th century.
Google has been criticised for trying to use its
technological might to wall off material from rivals.
"You can interact with the content. You can search the
content. Although we have mimicked the museum experience, we are
now in a place where we think we have augmented the experience,'
said Mark Yoshitake, who leads project management for the Google
Cultural Institute.
Sections such as "Presidential Years" include photos with
links to videos, text, personal notes and testimonials laid out
for use with typical computers and tablets.
Ndileka Mandela, the granddaughter of the former president,
said he has always been a progressive man and is elated by the
online archive.
"As much as we would like to claim him as our grandfather,
he is a public figure. The publishing of the letters he wrote to
various family members is not really a problem because it shows
people that he is a human being," she said.
Mandela, 93, underwent keyhole abdominal examination last
month that showed nothing was wrong with the man awarded the
Nobel Peace Prize for helping bring down white-minority
apartheid rule in South Africa.
"For a man his age, he is doing well. He hasn't lost his
sense of humour," said Ndileka Mandela.