* Onetime apartheid supporter became close assistant
* Criticism of family, government over memorial service
* Humorous memories of meetings with Hollywood actors
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, June 19 Nelson Mandela's widow was
forced to get accreditation to attend his memorial service and
could only bring four family members as his clan squabbled after
his death, the South African icon's former private assistant
says.
Graca Machel, who became Mandela's third wife in his
twilight years, was frequently undermined by some members of his
family, former Mandela assistant Zelda la Grange wrote in her
memoirs published on Thursday.
"It was becoming farcical. If we could barely get Nelson
Mandela's widow and her children accredited to attend his
memorial service, it was becoming downright impossible to get
anyone else officially accredited," la Grange wrote in the book
"Good Morning, Mr. Mandela".
State inefficiency also meant friends like Archbishop
Desmond Tutu and Oprah Winfrey struggled to get passes to the
funeral last December in rural South Africa, according to her
account.
Mandela's daughter Makaziwe has threatened to sue la Grange
over the book's allegations, according to local media.
"I have learned from Madiba that you will never, ever do
anything that will please everyone. You have to be happy with
yourself," she told Reuters, referring to Mandela by his clan
name, when asked about the threat of legal action.
"THE ROTTWEILER"
La Grange, nicknamed "the rottweiler" for being overly
protective over Mandela, did not initially have a smooth
relationship with her boss' wife.
"She was the wife, I was just a secretary but I was giving
them instructions on how to live their lives. It was difficult,"
la Grange said during her book launch in Johannesburg, attended
by some of Mandela's family and friends.
While accompanying the president on a trip to France as a
24-year-old, la Grange was mortified to realise that Mandela was
alone behind a locked door with a woman, a thing that was her
duty to ensure never happened.
Pleas to other aides to help her save the situation fell on
deaf ears. Mandela later introduced the stranger as Graca Machel
from Mozambique.
The book traces the 43-year-old la Grange's upbringing in an
Afrikaans family that considered Mandela a terrorist. It goes on
to describe her improbable appointment to his office when he
became president in 1994, and her close relationship with him
until his death last year.
The life and beliefs of la Grange, a white South African who
grew up supporting the apartheid system of racial segregation,
were transformed after she started working for Mandela.
UNLIKELY AIDE
The book title is drawn from a conversation during her
initial meeting with the country's first black president, when
she nearly bumped into him in a corridor.
"I was ready to pull back my hand after shaking his but he
held on ... I wasn't sure if I was supposed to hold this black
man's hands," she wrote.
La Grange started as a typist but went on to become
Mandela's trusted assistant until just before his death at the
age of 95. She and other members of his staff were bequeathed
50,000 rand ($4,700) each in a will read out in February.
La Grange plans to donate a portion of the book royalties to
the Nelson Mandela Foundation to further his legacy.
"The story of a young white Afrikaner girl working for the
president is a story that could only happen in this country. It
is really a fairy tale," Ahmed Dangor, former chief executive of
the foundation, told Reuters at the book launch.
Often photographed with a white-haired Mandela leaning on
her arm for support, la Grange accompanied him on trips abroad
and was with him when he met world leaders and celebrities.
On a lighter note, she recounts how she and Mandela shared a
lift with James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan in Ireland. After 27
years in prison, Mandela had no idea who Bond or Brosnan were,
but pretended he did when they shook hands.
With Brad Pitt, Mandela asked for a business card, which the
actor did not have. "So what do you do?" Mandela asked - to
which the Hollywood star replied: "I try acting for a living."
($1 = 10.6588 South African Rand)
