Africans never hung up on Nokia's old 'brick'
LAGOS For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
JOHANNESBURG, March 29 Former South African President Nelson Mandela is making steady progress after spending a second night in hospital for treatment of a lung infection, President Jacob Zuma's office said in a statement on Friday.
"The Presidency wishes to advise that former President Nelson Mandela is in good spirits and enjoyed a full breakfast this morning," it said. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)
CAPE TOWN South African ministers ceded to mounting political pressure by dismissing an ally of President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday, in an effort to mend deep rifts in the ruling African National Congress ahead of a party leadership contest.