Nelson Mandela laughs with journalists and performers participating in the second 46664 concert near the small Southern Cape province town of George. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files

JOHANNESBURG Former South African President Nelson Mandela is "responding positively" to treatment for a recurring lung infection, President Jacob Zuma's office said on Thursday.

The 94-year-old anti-apartheid leader was admitted to hospital overnight.

"He remains under treatment and observation in hospital," the statement said, without giving further details. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Ed Stoddard)