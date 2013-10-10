(Adds mining output, analyst comment, background)
By Stella Mapenzauswa
JOHANNESBURG Oct 10 South Africa's
manufacturing output fell in August as strikes hit car
production, pointing to sluggish growth for the continent's
biggest economy in the third quarter.
The factory numbers, coupled with data showing lacklustre
growth in mining production, will be a worry for President Jacob
Zuma's ANC government as it heads into elections next year
dogged by diminished growth prospects and an unemployment rate
stuck at around 25 percent.
Manufacturing shrank 3.6 percent in volume terms in August
compared with the previous month and grew only 0.2 percent on a
year-on-year basis, Statistics South Africa data showed.
This undershot even economists' pessimistic forecasts of
0.55 percent year-on-year growth.
The August contraction was underpinned by a 29 percent slide
in output from the vehicles, parts and accessories sector, which
translated into a 25 percent year-on-year drop.
The auto industry, which accounts for 6 percent of GDP, has
been hit by strikes in recent months. Carmaker BMW
said this week the "inherently unstable" labour situation in
South Africa had forced it to freeze expansion plans.
Strikes have also hit mining, which contributes about 5
percent to GDP but only managed 2.1 percent year-on-year output
growth in August.
The latest data all points to weak third quarter growth,
which has languished below an annual expansion rate of 3 percent
since coming out of recession in 2009.
Zuma tried to reassure investors at a business dinner on
Wednesday, saying South Africa enjoyed "a progressive labour
relations framework" and his government was easing friction
between labour and employers.
But simmering labour unrest has been cited as a factor by
credit rating agencies in the past year as they have downgraded
South Africa, expressing doubts that Zuma could fix structural
problems in the labour market.
Economists have said a long-standing governing alliance
between the ANC and unions has led to labour-friendly
legislation which has made the jobs market overly rigid and is
eroding the country's competitive edge.
Since 2000, real, after-inflation wages have risen 53
percent, while productivity has fallen by 41 percent, according
to South African government data.
"It's not very plausible that we're going to see massive
rates of job creation in an economy faced with weak domestic
demand, continued weak international demand and where labour
relations are fractious at best," Absa Capital analyst Peter
Worthington told an economic briefing on Thursday.
"The only real job creation we've had has come through the
public sector but that can't continue any longer because we have
a fiscal issue now," he added, alluding to a budget deficit that
has persisted at around 5 percent of GDP.
