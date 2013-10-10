(Adds mining output, analyst comment, background)

By Stella Mapenzauswa

JOHANNESBURG Oct 10 South Africa's manufacturing output fell in August as strikes hit car production, pointing to sluggish growth for the continent's biggest economy in the third quarter.

The factory numbers, coupled with data showing lacklustre growth in mining production, will be a worry for President Jacob Zuma's ANC government as it heads into elections next year dogged by diminished growth prospects and an unemployment rate stuck at around 25 percent.

Manufacturing shrank 3.6 percent in volume terms in August compared with the previous month and grew only 0.2 percent on a year-on-year basis, Statistics South Africa data showed.

This undershot even economists' pessimistic forecasts of 0.55 percent year-on-year growth.

The August contraction was underpinned by a 29 percent slide in output from the vehicles, parts and accessories sector, which translated into a 25 percent year-on-year drop.

The auto industry, which accounts for 6 percent of GDP, has been hit by strikes in recent months. Carmaker BMW said this week the "inherently unstable" labour situation in South Africa had forced it to freeze expansion plans.

Strikes have also hit mining, which contributes about 5 percent to GDP but only managed 2.1 percent year-on-year output growth in August.

The latest data all points to weak third quarter growth, which has languished below an annual expansion rate of 3 percent since coming out of recession in 2009.

Zuma tried to reassure investors at a business dinner on Wednesday, saying South Africa enjoyed "a progressive labour relations framework" and his government was easing friction between labour and employers.

But simmering labour unrest has been cited as a factor by credit rating agencies in the past year as they have downgraded South Africa, expressing doubts that Zuma could fix structural problems in the labour market.

Economists have said a long-standing governing alliance between the ANC and unions has led to labour-friendly legislation which has made the jobs market overly rigid and is eroding the country's competitive edge.

Since 2000, real, after-inflation wages have risen 53 percent, while productivity has fallen by 41 percent, according to South African government data.

"It's not very plausible that we're going to see massive rates of job creation in an economy faced with weak domestic demand, continued weak international demand and where labour relations are fractious at best," Absa Capital analyst Peter Worthington told an economic briefing on Thursday.

"The only real job creation we've had has come through the public sector but that can't continue any longer because we have a fiscal issue now," he added, alluding to a budget deficit that has persisted at around 5 percent of GDP.

(Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Catherine Evans)