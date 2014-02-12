* March seen as provocation to goad ANC
* Stones and petrol bombs thrown
* DA trying to shake its "white party" image
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 12 South African police fired
rubber bullets on Wednesday at stone throwing supporters of the
ruling ANC who tried to confront members of the opposition
Democratic Alliance party as they marched in central
Johannesburg.
The incident is a sign of rising tensions in South Africa
before general elections on May 7, which are seen as the biggest
political test yet for President Jacob Zuma and his African
National Congress (ANC), which has been in power for 20 years
since the end of white apartheid rule.
Police, between the lines of rival supporters, opened fire
briefly at ANC members clad in the party's yellow T-shirts.
A police spokesman said petrol bombs were also thrown at
officers who responded with stun grenades as well as rubber
bullets.
Four people - wearing t-shirts bearing the ANC logo - were
subsequently arrested for public violence and illegally carrying
dangerous weapons during the march, police said.
Thousands of supporters from both parties were brought in by
bus; the DA to march in what it said was a protest about high
rates of unemployment in Africa's largest economy and the ANC to
defend its headquarters in Johannesburg.
After the brief clash with police the marchers turned around
and the protest ended, with DA members saying they had decided
to call things off to prevent further violence.
Commentators have viewed the march by the DA, the country's
biggest opposition party, as an action or provocation
deliberately designed to expose what the opposition says is the
ANC's intolerant nature.
"Will every voter now get the point about what an
undemocratic and violent and intolerant organisation the ANC
is," DA leader Helen Zille told local TV news channel eNCA.
"We knew we were not getting to our end destination from the
start, because the ANC came with missiles, petrol bombs, bricks
and stones. I was amazed that the police allowed them to do
that," she said.
BLACK VOTES
The DA is trying to shake its image as a party devoted to
the interests and privileges of the white minority and almost
all of the marchers clad in its blue shirts on Wednesday were
black, drawing scorn from ANC supporters.
ANC spokesman Jackson Mthembu condemned the DA march.
"It cannot be a wise step for any party to want to march to
another party office, very ill informed, very dangerous, very
risky, because we share nothing in common with the DA, how can
you march ... to the revolutionary house," he said.
Sipho Mkhwanazi, a 40-year-old ANC supporter, was equally
ciritical of the DA.
"Those poor black people who were marching today possibly
got paid to come here and be the face of the DA."
The DA's attempts to broaden its demographic appeal have
suffered some recent setbacks.
Prominent black anti-apartheid activist Mamphela Ramphele
last week backtracked on a brief pledge to run for president for
the DA, frustrating the party's push to win more black votes in
the election.
The ANC is expected to easily extended its two-decade rule
but with a reduced majority as millions of black South Africans
remain mired in poverty and frustrated with the slow pace of
change and economic transformation.
Still, South Africa remains a very different place, a point
highlighted by the stark contrast between Wednesday's march and
one from 20 years ago, just ahead of the elections that brought
Nelson Mandela to power as the country's first black president.
In that incident, thousands of members of the Zulu-based
Inkatha Freedom Party marched on the ANC's Johannesburg
headquarters and security guards opened fire with live
ammunition, killing 19 people.