MARIKANA, South Africa Aug 16 South Africa's
government and ruling African National Congress (ANC) party said
they were staying away from one-year anniversary commemorations
on Friday to mark the killings of 34 striking platinum miners
shot dead by police.
The decision revealed political splits and tensions still
surrounding the so-called "Marikana Massacre", which was the
bloodiest security incident since the end of apartheid in 1994.
Explaining the decision, an ANC spokesman accused a grouping
that includes the anti-ANC AMCU miners' union of "hijacking" the
memorial event planned at the Lonmin Marikana mine site, which
is expected to draw several thousand.
The Marikana support group organisers of the event also
include a well-known churchman and lawyer representing the
families of the Marikana victims.
"People are taking advantage of a tragedy for their own
political benefit," ANC spokesman Ishmael Mnisi told Reuters.
