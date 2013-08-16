* Ruling ANC shuns event dominated by hostile mines union
* Critics say Zuma, ANC have miners' blood on their hands
* Row over Marikana anniversary betrays labour tensions
* Amnesty criticises government over slow inquiry progress
By Xola Potelwa
MARIKANA, South Africa, Aug 16 Opponents of
President Jacob Zuma turned the anniversary of South Africa's
bloodiest post-apartheid mine violence into an attack on his
failure to tackle poverty and inequality on Friday after his
government shunned a memorial event for slain miners.
In a decision highlighting the ruling African National
Congress (ANC)'s loss of support among many mineworkers, Zuma's
government backed out of the ceremony commemorating 34 striking
platinum workers killed by police at Lonmin's Marikana mine.
Last year's so-called "Marikana massacre" was the deadliest
incident of its kind since the 1994 end of white-minority rule.
It shocked South Africans and the world and drew attention to
growing workers' dissatisfaction with Zuma and the ANC's rule.
Instead of attending the Marikana memorial event, Zuma flew
to a regional summit in neighbouring Malawi.
While seats reserved for cabinet ministers at the memorial
remained empty, leading critics of Zuma who plan to challenge
him and the ANC in elections next year pilloried his
government's handling of labour unrest and popular protests
against widespread poverty and unemployment.
Addressing thousands of miners gathered at the rocky outcrop
where their colleagues died last year in hail of police gunfire,
former ANC Youth League leader Julius Malema told the president
and his party: "You've got blood on your hands!"
Malema, who was expelled from the ANC for ill-discipline and
has launched a new political movement advocating nationalisation
of the mines, accused Zuma and his government of failing to take
responsibility for the miners' deaths. A government inquiry into
the mines violence has made little progress.
"We will never want to be friends of the murderous
government," Malema, wearing his trademark red beret, told the
crowd, which had greeted him with songs.
Another government critic at the memorial, leading
anti-apartheid activist Mamphela Ramphele who has also formed a
new party to contest the 2014 elections, blamed the Marikana
violence on persisting inequalities in South Africa.
Prayers were offered and a moment of silence was observed
for the Marikana victims. They were among 60 deaths during a
wave of illegal strikes and labour violence in the country's
mines that started last year and spilled over into this year.
Lonmin CEO Ben Magara told families of the
victims he was sorry for what had happened. The mines violence
helped trigger credit downgrades for Africa's biggest economy.
Zuma's government had planned a unifying day of prayer and
reflection, but hours before the planned commemoration went
ahead at the mine northeast of Johannesburg, a government
spokeswoman said no one from the government would be there.
Zuma's ruling ANC said it would not participate because the
event was being organised by a group including the hardline
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).
"People are taking advantage of a tragedy for their own
political benefit," ANC spokesman Ishmael Mnisi told Reuters.
SAFETY FEARS
The labour union ally of Zuma's ANC, the National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM), which has been displaced by the more hardline
AMCU as the dominant union among miners in the area, said it was
also staying away, for safety reasons.
"The possibility of losing further lives is great," NUM
spokesman Lesiba Seshoka said.
The two unions have been involved in a deadly war for
members among South Africa's mineworkers, accusing each other of
being behind killings of members over the past few months.
The more radical AMCU accuses the ANC government and its NUM
union allies of siding with mining bosses over the interests of
workers fighting for better pay and conditions.
At Marikana, thousands, many of them wearing green AMCU
T-shirts, gathered on and around the rocky outcrop dubbed by
media the "Hill of Horror" where the strikers were killed last
year.
Paulos Mpahlela, 60, was angry. "The government should be
here. They should have taken the trouble to come," he said.
The ANC, Nelson Mandela's liberation movement which has
dominated South Africa since the end of apartheid, is still
expected to win the elections easily next year, but increasingly
draws accusations it is now the party of the rich and powerful.
"What it shows is that the ANC, the NUM and the government
have lost their legitimacy in that region which has become enemy
territory," political analyst Nic Borain told Reuters.
AMCU denies aggressive recruitment tactics are behind the
unrest in the mines, which has added tension to the latest round
of wage bargaining underway between mining companies and unions.
Rights group Amnesty International urged the government to
ensure the Marikana inquiry was fully completed.
"There seems to be a critical lack of political will to
ensure that the police and those responsible for the police
fully account for their actions," Amnesty's Deputy Programme
Director for Africa Noel Kututwa said in a statement.