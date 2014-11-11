* Police shot dead 34 striking miners in August, 2012
* Judicial enquiry expected to wrap up this week
* Deputy president Ramaphosa under pressure over shooting
By Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 Families of 34 striking
South African miners shot dead in 2012 called on Tuesday for
police who fired on them to be prosecuted as a judicial enquiry
into what is known as the "Marikana massacre" neared its end.
Police involved in the country's bloodiest security incident
since apartheid say they were acting in self-defence when they
opened fire on miners carrying out a wildcat strike at Lonmin's
mine in Marikana.
The two-year investigation into the Aug. 16, 2012 shootings
is expected to wrap up this week, before retired judge Ian
Farlam files his recommendations to President Jacob Zuma's
office by March.
"We are recommending a full criminal investigation into the
actions of the police," said Dumisani Ntsebeza, a lawyer
representing the families of the deceased miners.
In the gallery, widows and mothers of the dead miners cried
and covered their faces when graphic pictures of the shattered
faces of the workers were shown during the closing arguments.
"The commission brings up bad memories. It feels it happened
yesterday," said 43-year-old widow Mathabang Ntsenyeko. "Right
now we have nothing at home, we don't have any money coming in,
we don't work."
As well as probing the shootings, the Marikana commission
has a broader remit to look into labour relations, pay and
accommodation in South Africa's mines - issues seen as spurring
the wildcat strike that preceded the killings.
The probe into what widely is known as the "Marikana
massacre" has put political pressure on Zuma and his team.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, a trade
unionist-turned-billionaire, was accused of putting political
pressure on the police to end the restive strike, which had
resulted in nine deaths before the police shooting.
Ramaphosa, who was a Lonmin director at the time of the
shooting, said he was in contact with Lonmin leadership and the
ministers of police and mining during the strike but only to
help prevent further loss of life.
(Editing by Joe Brock and Tom Heneghan)