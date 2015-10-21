JOHANNESBURG Oct 21 South African prosecutors
have charged 17 miners with murder over the killing of 10 people
during a violent wildcat strike at platinum producer Lonmin's
Marikana mine, their lawyer said on Wednesday.
The vortex of violence around the mine in August, 2012,
culminated in the police shooting 34 striking miners dead,
bringing the death toll to 44.
Lonmin, police and labour unions were blamed by an
independent probe called the Marikana Commission for the
violence and deaths.
Charges against the miners were initially withdrawn pending
the findings of the commission, but had now be reinstated,
lawyer Andries Nkome said on private station Talk Radio 702.
Nkome said he would seek to have the charges withdrawn as
the action was premature because the Marikana Commission had
recommended an inquiry be made into who must be charged.
"We need to have a transparent process through which the
evidence of the commission must be evaluated," Nkome said.
A total of 270 miners were arrested and charged following
the shooting that became known as the "Marikana massacre" under
a law dating from the apartheid era by which they are deemed to
have had a "common purpose" in the murder of their co-workers.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa and Zandi Shabalala; Editing
by Tom Heneghan)