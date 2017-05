JOHANNESBURG South African platinum producer Lonmin (LONJ.J) (LMI.L) on Thursday called the findings of an investigation into a 2012 police killing of 34 miners near its mine a "vital step in the healing process."

President Jacob Zuma said the inquiry blamed Lonmin, the police and unions for what he called a ""horrendous tragedy".

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Larry King)