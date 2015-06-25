CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls nearly 1 pct, weighed by drop in resource stocks
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 A South African judicial inquiry into a 2012 shooting dead of 34 miners near Lonmin Marikana mine has recommended that police officers involved should be criminally investigated, President Jacob Zuma said on Thursday. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropely)
May 4 Arconic Inc on Thursday nominated two directors for its board, as it gears up for a shareholder vote later this month that pits the specialty metals maker against activist investor Elliott Management in a fight for direction of the company and control over the board.