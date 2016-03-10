The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

Statistics South Africa releases January mining output data at 0930 GMT

COMPANIES

Sanlam publishes FY results

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand climbed nearly 2 percent against the dollar on Wednesday as U.S. wholesale data pointed to restrained growth in the world's biggest economy, boosting appetite for emerging market currencies.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks edged up on Thursday, encouraged by a rally in crude oil prices and expectations that the European Central Bank will ease policy later in the day, emulating policymakers elsewhere seeking to bolster their struggling economies.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks rose in low volume on Wednesday, led once more by the direction of the price of oil and energy sector shares.

GOLD

Gold dipped for a third day on Thursday, slipping further away from a 13-month high hit last week, as Asian stocks and the U.S. dollar firmed on expectations the European Central Bank will enact more stimulus to bolster euro zone economies.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Ratings cut looms as Moody's flags risks

- Sibanye Gold CEO sells shares- only to get more

BUSINESS REPORT

- Hawks trap catches Amcu members

-State to request proposals for nuclear power (Compiled Stella Mapenzauswa)