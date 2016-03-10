The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Thursday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Statistics South Africa releases January mining output data
at 0930 GMT
- - - -
COMPANIES
Sanlam publishes FY results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's rand climbed nearly 2 percent against the
dollar on Wednesday as U.S. wholesale data pointed to restrained
growth in the world's biggest economy, boosting appetite for
emerging market currencies.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks edged up on Thursday, encouraged by a rally in
crude oil prices and expectations that the European Central Bank
will ease policy later in the day, emulating policymakers
elsewhere seeking to bolster their struggling economies.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks rose in low volume on Wednesday, led once more
by the direction of the price of oil and energy sector
shares.
GOLD
Gold dipped for a third day on Thursday, slipping further
away from a 13-month high hit last week, as Asian stocks and the
U.S. dollar firmed on expectations the European Central Bank
will enact more stimulus to bolster euro zone economies.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Ratings cut looms as Moody's flags risks
- Sibanye Gold CEO sells shares- only to get more
BUSINESS REPORT
- Hawks trap catches Amcu members
-State to request proposals for nuclear power
(Compiled Stella Mapenzauswa)