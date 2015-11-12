The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Thursday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Angola statistics office releases consumer inflation data
for October.
- Namibia's statistics office releases consumer inflation
data for October.
- Statistics South Africa releases September mining output
figures for September at 0930 GMT
COMPANIES
- Mediclinic releases H1 results
- The Foschini Group publishes H1 results
- SABMiller publishes interim earnings
- Sappi publishes Q4 results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African shares in SABMiller lifted the bourse as they
scaled a new high after Anheuser-Busch InBev launched a
formal offer of more than $100 billion for the brewer.
The rand gained after the dollar, which has been on a charge
since strong U.S. jobs data last week boosted the chances of the
U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike next month, took a
breather.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares shrugged off early losses as crude oil prices
pulled away from their overnight lows, while the Australian
dollar grabbed the spotlight and surged after a much
stronger-than-expected employment report.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks finished lower on Wednesday after investors sold
oil companies and dumped brick-and-mortar retailers after a
disappointing forecast from Macy's.
GOLD
Gold languished near a three-month low on Thursday as
investors positioned themselves for a U.S. rate hike this year,
although they still awaited more cues from Federal Reserve
officials speaking later in the day.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- South African Airways tests Nene
- Adcock surprises with restructure
BUSINESS REPORT
- South Africa counting losses from drought
- AB InBev beefs up SABMiller bid with $100 billion plus
offer
