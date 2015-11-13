The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

DIARY

COMPANIES

RCL Foods holds an AGM

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Thursday, along with its emerging market peers ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy conference due later, as more investors anticipated a December rate hike.

Stocks mirrored the currency, with the blue-chip Top-40 index falling more than 1 percent, dragged by heavy losses in the resource sector.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slumped on Friday after commodity prices plunged to multi-year lows on worries that slower global growth may worsen a supply glut, while U.S. Federal Reserve officials kept beating the drum for a rate hike next month.

WALL STREET

Wall Street suffered its worst session in over a month on Thursday as lower commodity prices weighed on energy and materials stocks and comments by a Federal Reserve policymaker hinted at an approaching interest-rate hike.

GOLD

Gold fell for a twelfth session out of thirteen on Friday, trading close to a near-six-year low on rising bets that the Federal Reserve would hike U.S. rates next month and as investors pull out of bullion-backed funds.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Poor data make rates a tough call

- Eskom aims to recoup 22.8 billion rand ($1.60 billion) from users

BUSINESS REPORT

- Lonmin is too 'complex' for a buyout

($1 = 14.2845 rand)