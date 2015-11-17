The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
COMPANIES
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand ploughed a new all-time low against
the dollar on Monday, weighed down by expectations the central
bank will keep domestic rates unchanged this week, even as the
U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to tighten policy.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, relieved
after seeing Wall Street take the Paris attacks in stride and
surging overnight, while expectations for a December rate hike
by the Federal Reserve kept the dollar on a bullish
footing.
WALL STREET
Wall Street had its strongest session in three weeks on
Monday, with sizeable gains in energy shares as investors bet
Friday's deadly attacks in Paris would have little long-term
impact on the U.S. economy and corporate earnings.
GOLD
Gold was little changed on Tuesday as lingering caution in
the aftermath of the Paris attacks offset the downward impact of
a firmer U.S. dollar and weaker demand in major gold
buyers.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- BMW injects R6bn in SA to build new model X3
- Tiger pulls out of costly Nigerian unit
BUSINESS REPORT
- SAA and chief financial officer part company
- BMW invests R6 bln in SA