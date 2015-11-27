France warns against republishing hacked Macron campaign emails
PARIS, May 6 Media should not republish information hacked from the campaign team of centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, the French electoral commission said on Saturday.
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
COMPANIES
Blue Label Telecoms holds AGM
Naspers releases H1 results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's rand was on the backfoot against the dollar on Thursday, turning in the second-weakest performance in a basket of 25 emerging market currencies offloaded by investors bracing for higher U.S. rates.
Stocks ended slightly firmer with bourse heavyweight Anglo American AGLJ.J among the biggest gainers as metal prices cruised higher.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell and the dollar held near an 8-1/2-month peak on Friday, while the euro hovered around seven-month lows on expectations of additional stimulus from the European Central Bank next week.
WALL STREET
The major U.S. indexes were virtually unchanged at the close of a quiet trading day on Wednesday with gains in healthcare and consumer stocks after data showed U.S. modest economic growth.
GOLD
Gold dipped towards its lowest level in nearly six years on Friday and was on track for a sixth straight weekly decline, weakened by a robust dollar and expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike next month.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- SAA board duped into probing tender
- Business confidence plumbs new depths
BUSINESS REPORT
- Business confidence hits lowest level in five years
- Retailers turn to Black Friday to boost sales in weak economy
PARIS, May 6 Media should not republish information hacked from the campaign team of centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, the French electoral commission said on Saturday.
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)