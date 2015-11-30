The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Monday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
LUANDA - Bank of Angola announces latest decision on
benchmark lending rate.
PRETORIA - Statistics South Africa releases October credit
extension and money supply data. 0600 GMT
PRETORIA - South African Revenue Service releases October
trade data. 1200 GMT
PRETORIA - South African Reserve Bank releases its monetary
policy review and holds a monetary policy forum. 1600 GMT
COMPANIES
Illovo H1 results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The rand fell to its weakest in nearly two weeks against the
dollar on Friday, and analysts expect further losses next week
if a U.S. rate increase looks more likely or if ratings agencies
give negative reviews on South Africa's credit rating.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Monday as Chinese stocks extended last
week's sharp losses, while the yuan bounced in volatile trade
hours ahead of an IMF decision on whether to promote it to a
basket of global reserve currencies.
WALL STREET
U.S. stock indexes ended little changed in light trading on
Friday, with consumer stocks falling as investors fretted over
early reports on the U.S. holiday shopping season and Disney's
subscriber losses weighed on the market.
GOLD
Gold extended losses on Monday, dropping towards its lowest
level in nearly six years, and was poised to record its steepest
monthly slide in 2-1/2 years on prospects of a U.S. interest
rate hike this year.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Prasa fights its BEE loco supplier
- Curro to expand tertiary education scope
BUSINESS REPORT
- SA awaits outcome of credit rating
- Black Friday a gimmick - expert