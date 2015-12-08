(Refiles to correct date in headline)
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- South African Reserve Bank releases quarterly
bulletin with current account and spending data for the 3rd
quarter of 2015 (0800 GMT)
- Statistics South Africa releases October mining output
numbers (0930 GMT)
- Statistics South Africa releases October factory
production numbers (1100 GMT)
COMPANIES
Anglo American Investor Day
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's rand hit a record low against a strong dollar
on Monday as the first U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike in nearly
a decade looms, while stocks rose, ending a four-day losing run.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks hit three-week lows on Tuesday as a rout in oil
prices knocked energy company shares lower and many investors
moved to the sidelines ahead of next week's meeting where the
Federal Reserve is expected to raise U.S. interest rates.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks fell on Monday, led by the S&P energy index's
biggest one-day percentage drop since late August as oil prices
slid to their lowest point in nearly seven years.
GOLD
Gold struggled to recover from overnight losses on Tuesday
on expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike next week and a
robust dollar.
EMERGING MARKETS
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- NUM threatens strike over Eskom coal deal
- Prasa to widen probe on loco deals
BUSINESS REPORT
- 10,000 new jobs to be created by new car plant
- Gupta family shows interest in buying Glencore coal mine
