The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Friday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
No major economic events scheduled for Friday
COMPANIES
Edcon reports Q3 results
Liberty Holdings reports full-year results
Northam Platinum reports half-year results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's rand recovered on Thursday after plunging on
Wednesday when a budget speech by the finance minister failed to
convince investors the economy's prospects were
improving.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares made guarded gains on Friday as a gathering of
world finance leaders provided a welter of reassuring comments,
but little in the way of actual policy stimulus.
WALL STREET
Wall Street posted solid gains on Thursday as higher oil
prices reduced fears that banks could be hit by debt defaults
and investors saw opportunities after weeks of volatility.
GOLD
Gold edged higher on Friday despite a rebound in stocks,
underscoring support for the safe-haven metal from bullish
technicals and money flows into exchange traded funds.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Moyane must go or I go - Gordhan; Minister threatened to
quit if SARS chief remained at agency
- Budget does not prompt rating move - S&P
BUSINESS REPORT
- Eskom still wants R5bn cash injection; Molefe expresses
frustration
- Gordhan asks public to help keep SOEs more accountable