The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

No major economic events scheduled for Monday.

COMPANIES

Media firm Naspers holds conference call after releasing full-year results late on Friday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand clawed back some of its losses against the dollar after falling heavily earlier on Friday as Britons voted to quit the European Union, stunning emerging markets.

Shares in companies with exposure to Britain suffered, but gold stocks soared in tandem with the metal's price which surged as much as 8 percent to its highest in more than two years as demand for safe havens assets rose after the vote.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks fell and the British pound tumbled more than 2 percent on Monday as markets struggled to shake off deep uncertainty sparked by Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

WALL STREET

U.S. stock index futures eased slightly in early trading on Sunday after Britain's vote to leave the European Union sparked a sharp sell-off in global markets on Friday, wiping out over $2 trillion from world equities.

GOLD

Gold climbed on Monday, trading near a more than two-year peak reached in the previous session, as investors sought refuge in the safe-haven amid economic and political uncertainty after Britain voted to exit the European Union.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Brexit vote grim news for SABMiller; Slump in sterling means merger now a much less compelling option

- Barclays, Old Mutual may feel EU waves

BUSINESS REPORT

- Interest rate hike may be delayed; Brexit likely to give MPC pause

- Car export volumes to EU, UK to decline