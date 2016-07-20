The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Statistics South Africa publishes June consumer price
inflation figures. 0800 GMT
COMPANIES
- Mediclinic AGM.
- SABMiller AGM.
- Vodacom Q1 results.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's rand fell more than one percent and stocks
dipped on Tuesday as a strong dollar, weakness in global stocks
and a pullback in commodity prices weighed on emerging
markets.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Profit taking weighed on Asian stocks on Wednesday after a
record run on Wall Street showed signs of petering out, while
the dollar hovered near a four-month high against a basket of
currencies following upbeat U.S. data.
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 pulled back from record highs on Tuesday, while
the Dow industrials edged up for an eighth straight day of
gains, as investors digested mixed earnings reports amid lowered
expectations for global economic growth.
GOLD
Gold held steady on Wednesday as bullion found little
impetus from weaker equities as the dollar rose to a four-month
high on the back of better-than-expected U.S. housing
data.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Drought-hit commercial farmers consider selling farms to
survive.
- Property funds hurt by slack demand.
BUSINESS REPORT
- Brexit boost for Gold Fields.
- Strike looming in motor sector as dispute between workers
and employees persists.