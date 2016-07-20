The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Statistics South Africa publishes June consumer price inflation figures. 0800 GMT

COMPANIES

- Mediclinic AGM.

- SABMiller AGM.

- Vodacom Q1 results.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand fell more than one percent and stocks dipped on Tuesday as a strong dollar, weakness in global stocks and a pullback in commodity prices weighed on emerging markets.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Profit taking weighed on Asian stocks on Wednesday after a record run on Wall Street showed signs of petering out, while the dollar hovered near a four-month high against a basket of currencies following upbeat U.S. data.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 pulled back from record highs on Tuesday, while the Dow industrials edged up for an eighth straight day of gains, as investors digested mixed earnings reports amid lowered expectations for global economic growth.

GOLD

Gold held steady on Wednesday as bullion found little impetus from weaker equities as the dollar rose to a four-month high on the back of better-than-expected U.S. housing data.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Drought-hit commercial farmers consider selling farms to survive.

- Property funds hurt by slack demand.

BUSINESS REPORT

- Brexit boost for Gold Fields.

- Strike looming in motor sector as dispute between workers and employees persists.