The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Monday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- No major releases.
COMPANIES
- Gold Fields operating update.
- Famous Brands half-year results.
- MTN quarterly update.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's rand weakened for second straight session on
Friday as increased bets of an interest rate hike in the United
States dampened demand for emerging currencies globally.
Stocks gained amid a mixed market led by investors buying
back into the resources sector
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks drifted without clear direction on Monday after
Wall Street's sluggish performance late last week, while the
dollar hovered near nine-month highs as fresh comments from a
Federal Reserve official boosted bets of a rate hike by
year-end.
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 and the Dow were little changed and the Nasdaq
advanced on Friday as a record day for Microsoft and earnings
from McDonald's helped offset a fall in energy and healthcare
shares.
GOLD
Gold prices were broadly stable early Monday, after locking
in their first weekly gain in four last week, with markets
waiting for further clues on the timing of any interest rate
hike.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- State ditches plan to merge airlines.
- Eskom says ready to lead nuclear build program.