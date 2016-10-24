The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

COMPANIES

- Gold Fields operating update.

- Famous Brands half-year results.

- MTN quarterly update.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand weakened for second straight session on Friday as increased bets of an interest rate hike in the United States dampened demand for emerging currencies globally.

Stocks gained amid a mixed market led by investors buying back into the resources sector

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks drifted without clear direction on Monday after Wall Street's sluggish performance late last week, while the dollar hovered near nine-month highs as fresh comments from a Federal Reserve official boosted bets of a rate hike by year-end.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 and the Dow were little changed and the Nasdaq advanced on Friday as a record day for Microsoft and earnings from McDonald's helped offset a fall in energy and healthcare shares.

GOLD

Gold prices were broadly stable early Monday, after locking in their first weekly gain in four last week, with markets waiting for further clues on the timing of any interest rate hike.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- State ditches plan to merge airlines.

- Eskom says ready to lead nuclear build program.