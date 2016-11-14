The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Monday.
COMPANIES
- Mr Price H1 results
- Vodacom H1 results
- Tongaat Hulett reports H1 results
- AngloGold Ashanti Q3 report
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's rand and share market fell on Friday as
concerns weighed about how Donald Trump's presidency might
impact emerging markets and investors firmed up bets on higher
U.S. interest rates.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The U.S. dollar hit a nine-month peak in Asia on Monday as
the risk of faster domestic inflation and wider budget deficits
sent Treasury yields ever higher, a painful mix for assets in
many emerging market countries.
WALL STREET
The Dow Jones industrial average ended at a record closing
high on Friday, capping off its best week since 2011 after
Donald Trump's unexpected victory in the U.S. presidential
election.
GOLD
Gold fell 1 percent on Monday to hit its lowest in more than
five months, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and
expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in
December.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Eskom board gets minister's backing.
(Compiled by Ed Stoddard)