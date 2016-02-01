JOHANNESBURG Feb 1 South African bond yields rose on Monday, ending a recent rally as traders reassessed market conditions ahead of United States jobs figures at the end of the week.

Th benchmark paper due in 2026 added 10 points to 9.31 by 0935 GMT.

Fixed income trader at Rand Merchant Bank Gordon Kerr said the move was a retracement after bonds rallied to their firmest in four weeks last week following a 50 basis points rates hike by the central bank. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)