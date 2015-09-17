* Rand volatile
* Yields on bonds high
* Fourth straight day of broad-based equities rally
* Traders await Fed statement at 1800 GMT
(Updates rand, adds stocks closing prices, fresh quotes)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 17 South African stocks rose
on Thursday, lifting the benchmark index to its highest level in
more than a month as traders bet against an interest rate
increase in the United States.
Investors have dumped emerging market assets in anticipation
that U.S. rates could start rising in September, but those
expectations have now largely been pushed back to December.
"We don't think the Fed is going to hike, but tomorrow's
market moves will all be about the tone of the statement and
what is said at the Fed press conference (later on Thursday),"
said Bart Stemmet, an analyst at NKC African Economics.
The benchmark JSE Top-40 index was up 1.2 percent
at 46,137 and the broader All-share index added 1.07
percent to 51,573. Both indices have gained for four straight
sessions.
On the foreign exchange market, the rand traded
0.86 percent weaker against the dollar to 13.3800 by 1553 GMT,
after weakening more than 1 percent at midday.
"Given that the Fed decision is black or white, hike or no
hike, it is hard to see an outcome which does not move the rand
much one way or the another," said John Cairns, a currency
strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.
"Since a Fed hike is not fully priced in the market, a hike
would impact the rand more than a lack of move."
On the bourse, SABMiller added the most points to
the index, extending gains into a second straight day after
rival Anheuser-Busch InBev made a takeover approach
that would create a global beer giant.
Shares in the company, which are also listed in London
, ended 2 percent higher at 754.11 rand.
Richemont climbed 1.75 percent to 108 rand, a day
after the luxury goods maker beat estimates with a 4 percent
increase in sales for five months to August.
Investec gained 1.7 percent to 110.96 rand after
the investment bank and asset manager flagged higher first-half
profit.
Yields on bonds edged up, with the paper due in 2026 adding
4 basis points to 8.500. The benchmark issue has added
150 basis points in the last month with the take-up of emerging
market bonds subdued ahead of the U.S. rate decision.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)