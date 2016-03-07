* All-share index reaches near 4-month high
* Resources shine as commodities come back in favour
* Rand firmer as China growth pledge lifts EM's
(Adds latest level of rand, closing prices of shares)
JOHANNESBURG, March 7 South African stocks
firmed for a fifth session on Monday as Old Mutual jumped on
reports that it was mulling a split of its assets, while
resources and the rand rallied on assurances from China that its
economy would not lose steam.
Shares in Old Mutual jumped more than 12 percent in early
trading after weekend reports that the firm, which has its
primary listing in London, was working on a plan to split itself
up. That could trigger a takeover battle for its operations,
which include insurance, asset management and its stake in
Nedbank.
"Investors feel there is some value to be unlocked in their
UK-based asset management business," said Momentum Wealth
analyst Wayne McCurrie.
Old Mutual's Johannesburg-listed shares closed 6.2 percent
firmer on 41.62 rand, while Nedbank slid 0.7 percent to 189.15
rand.
Resource stocks rose along with Chinese shares as
reassurances from the country's leaders that the economy would
remain on a sound footing calmed investors' concerns.
Anglo American and its platinum unit Amplats
lead the JSE's blue-chips. Anglo was up 6.4 percent at
131.28 rand and Amplats gained 7.6 percent to 415.29 rand.
Johannesburg's benchmark Top-40 index rose 0.8
percent to 46,224 points while the broader All-share index
advanced 0.9 percent to 52,673, its highest since
November.
Trading was lively with more than 311 million shares
changing hands, compared to last year's daily average of 296
million shares, according to preliminary bourse data.
By 1600 GMT the rand had gained 0.3 percent to
15.2990 per dollar, drifting toward technical levels below
15.2000 that could see the unit hold on to recent gains.
Government debt also firmed slightly, with the benchmark
2026 bond shedding 1.5 basis points to 9.29 percent.
The pledge over the weekend by Beijing's top leaders to
support the Asian giant's slowing economy helped the rand shrug
off domestic data showing the economy remained under
pressure.
Business confidence levels remained near two-decade lows in
February, a survey published on Monday showed, with investors
still concerned about weak growth in the economy and an
uncertain policy environment.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and TJ Strydom; Editing by
Catherine Evans)