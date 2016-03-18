JOHANNESBURG, March 18 South Africa's rand
weakened against the dollar early on Friday as investors turned
focus to a political scandal that has jolted President Jacob
Zuma's government and a potential sovereign ratings downgrade.
At 0702 GMT, the rand traded at 15.2400 per dollar
dollar, 0.46 percent weaker from Thursday's New York close of
15.1700.
The currency had rallied more than 3 percent to its
strongest in more than a week on Thursday after the central bank
hiked interest rates.
"Factors to consider are any news on the political front,
over the long weekend the ANC (African National Congress) is
holding its NEC (National Executive Committee) Lekgotla and we
await any news from Moody's who are currently in South Africa,"
Nedbank analysts said in a note, referring to a meeting of the
top brass of the ruling party.
Analysts from Moody's credit rating agency were due to
complete their three-day visit to South Africa on Friday after
putting its Baa2 rating on review, according to the
Treasury.
Investors fear further political uncertainty could hasten a
downgrade, with Fitch and Standard & Poor's already rating the
country just one step above junk status.
The government has been jolted this week by suggestions that
a wealthy family with close ties to Zuma may have been behind
his decision to sack the country's respected finance minister
Nhlanhla Nene in December.
Zuma, who is due to hold a three-day meeting with top ANC
officials from Friday, has denied being influenced by anyone in
the appointment of cabinet ministers.
On the stock market, the benchmark Top-40 index was
flat in early trade, sliding 0.02 percent.
In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark instrument due
in 2026 down 3 basis points to 9.145 percent.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James
Macharia)