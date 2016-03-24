(Updates with closing prices)
JOHANNESBURG, March 24 South African assets
ended a shortened trading week on the backfoot on Thursday, with
expectations of higher U.S. interest rates hurting the rand and
investors taking no chances before the four-day Easter weekend.
In equities, shares in mobile networks operator MTN
blazed the downhill trail, sliding over 10 percent as they
traded ex-dividend and on the emergence of new complications in
its efforts to cut the size of a hefty fine it faces in Nigeria.
Nigeria's parliament has launched a probe into whether the
telecoms regulator can reduce a fine slapped on MTN for missing
a deadline to disconnect unregistered SIM card users, a lawmaker
said on Thursday.
The move might complicate efforts by Africa's biggest cell
phone operator to reduce the fine, which had originally amounted
to $5.2 billion and was cut by Nigeria's telecoms regulator to
$3.9 billion in December.
Overall, investor appetite for South African assets was
dimmed by the prospect of getting caught out ahead of a four-day
holiday weekend.
"People don't want to go into the long weekend holding the
rand. There is risk aversion all round but South Africa,
including equities, has been hit quite badly," said Bart
Stemmet, an analyst at NKC African Economics.
The benchmark Top-40 index slipped 0.57 percent to 46,349.01
while the wider All-share index declined 0.47 percent
to 52,323.78. It was the third straight session that South
African stocks ended in the red.
Trade volumes were thinner than usual with around 211
million shares changing hands.
At 1520 GMT, the rand traded at 15.5650 per dollar
dollar, 1.33 percent weaker from Wednesday's New York close of
15.3600.
Government bonds were mixed, with the yield for the
benchmark instrument due in 2026 flat at 9.37 percent.
