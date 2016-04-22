* Rand could slide back to 15.00 if FOMC tone hawkish
* Steinhoff drops nearly 3 percent
(Updates prices, add stocks)
By Mfuneko Toyana and Zimasa Mpemnyama
JOHANNESBURG, April 22 South Africa's main stock
index ended lower on Friday, extending losses to the second
straight session with Steinhoff among the biggest decliners as
it slugged it out with a French rival for Darty, Europe's
third-largest retailer.
The rand also stumbled as a rally of emerging market assets
ran out of steam and investors booked profits on the currency
ahead of the weekend.
Steinhoff, which is also listed in Frankfurt,
dropped 2.96 percent to 86.51 rand. The company is out in front
with a cash offer of $1.2 billion in a bidding war with Fnac
for Darty.
"Based on the smaller size and scale of Fnac, their
inability to woo a sizeable amount of shareholders inside the
business to be acquired, the market has decided Steinhoff are
the number one bidder at this stage," said Vestact's portfolio
manager Sasha Naryshkine.
On the foreign exchange market, the rand weakened
0.6 percent to 14.3975 per dollar as of 1600 GMT, giving up
gains that had seen it rally nearly 2.5 percent in the week as
it outshone its developing market peers.
Traders said the rand's rally had run its course and would
likely see some profit-taking as investors looked ahead to the
United States Federal Reserve decision on interest rates next
week.
"No one is expecting a Fed rate hike just yet, but if the
statement indicates a higher probability of a hike in June this
could prompt a sell-off in EM assets," said Rajiev Rajkumar,
emerging market analyst at 4Cast.
"We could see the dollar-rand cross breaching the 15.00
level if the FOMC statement comes out on the hawkish side of
market expectations."
The Fed, which lifted its benchmark overnight interest rate
in December for the first time in nearly a decade, meets on
Wednesday, a day before Washington publishes its first estimate
of first-quarter economic growth.
Government bonds were also weaker, with the benchmark 2026
paper adding 10.5 basis points to 9.065 percent.
On the bourse, Anglo American Platinum (Amplats)
extended losses to the second straight session after the miner
reported a halving in quarterly output.
Amplats lost 4.97 percent at 394.62 rand, making it the
biggest decliner among the blue chip JSE Top-40 index.
The blue-chip JSE Top-40 index was down 0.7 percent
at 46,505 and the broader All-share index fell by the
same margin to 52,925.
Trade was slow with just over 196 million shares changing
hands, well below last year's daily average if 296 million
shares.
(Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Richard Balmforth)