* Rand briefly breaches 15.00/dollar in volatile trade
* Investors worried about possible ratings downgrades
* Resources lead bourse slightly higher
By Zimasa Mpemnyama
JOHANNESBURG, May 5 South Africa's rand firmed
against the dollar in volatile Thursday trade which earlier saw
it touch 4-week lows as corporate import demand offset the boost
from a generally risk-favourable global environment.
Stocks ended slightly higher, with a recovery in oil prices
lifting resource shares.
The rand swung from its strongest level in the session of
14.7700/dollar to its weakest at 15.1565, before pulling back to
14.9035 by 1630 GMT, up 0.7 percent on the day.
Analysts partly attributed the earlier losses to increased
dollar demand linked to Barclays' sale of a 12.2
percent stake in its African unit Barclays Africa Group
.
"There seems to be talk of corporate bidding that may be
related to the Barclays stake that's coming through here," ETM
Analytics Chief Economist George Glynos said.
"It seems like a fairly significant order is going through."
The rand's gains later in the session reflected those of its
emerging market peers such as the rouble, due mainly to
the stronger oil price.
The currency, however, remains vulnerable to a depressed
outlook for the domestic economy, with data on Thursday showing
South Africa's private sector shrank again in April as output
and new orders fell and companies cut jobs.
Investors are also worried about possible downgrades from
ratings agencies who are questioning Pretoria's commitment to
fiscal prudence after President Jacob Zuma reshuffled finance
ministers twice in less than a week in December.
"South Africa's low economic growth, wide current account
deficit, poor official reserves and uncertain political
environment are all factors that will weigh against the currency
over the coming 12 months," Novare head of offshore investments
Francois van der Merwe said.
On the stock market, higher commodity prices gave resources
a boost, with a 3 percent rise in the oil price lifting
petrochemical firm Sasol.
"Its a follow-through from yesterday's move on resources,"
said BP Bernstein trader Vasili Tirasis.
Sasol was the biggest gainer among the JSE's
blue-chips, advancing 4.6 percent to 459.82 rand, while Anglo
American was up 2.3 percent at 142.23 rand.
The benchmark Top-40 index closed 0.14 percent
firmer at 45,623 points and the All-Share index was up
0.12 percent to 51,933 points.
Around 282 million shares changed hands, compared with last
year's daily average of 296 million, according to preliminary
bourse data.
(Additional reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa and Tanisha
Heiberg; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)