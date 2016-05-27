JOHANNESBURG May 27 South Africa's rand edged
weaker on Friday as risk appetite faded globally before a speech
by the United States central bank that could signal higher
interest rates, drawing investor attention away from domestic
issues.
By 0700 GMT the rand had slipped 0.4 percent to
15.5820 per dollar, weaker than its close at 15.5200 in New
York.
The rand sunk the session low as traders anticipated that
Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen's would confirm the bank
intentions to raise interest rates soon.
Data from China showing profits of industrial firms slowed
in April further dampened sentiment toward commodity-exporting
emerging economies.
Traders said they expected the rand to remain in a recent
narrow range with no major data releases due in the session.
"The squaring up of speculative positions has already
commenced," said chief trader at Standard Bank Warrick Butler.
"Markets are all about S.A. (South Africa) politics, U.S. rates
and China growth."
Ratings agency Fitch warned on Thursday that political
wrangling ahead of local elections in August posed a risk to the
country's credit status.
Fitch and Standard and Poor's are expected to decide whether
to cut South Africa's rating to subinvestment grade next month.
Bonds were flat in early trade, with the yield on the
benchmark government issue due in 2026 unmoved at 9.37
percent.
On the bourse, the Top-40 futures index was up 0.5
percent, indicating markets would open firmer when trade
commences at 0700 GMT.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)